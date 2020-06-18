Mumbai: Part of empty building collapses in Kurla; none hurt

Mumbai: A portion of an empty dilapidated building collapsed in suburban Kurla on Thursday, a fire brigade official said. There was no casualty, he said.
"A corner portion of the four-storey building located at Mehtab Lane in Kurla-West collapsed around noon. No one was injured, as no was staying in the building since it was in a dilapidated condition," the official said. Fire brigade and civic personnel were at the spot.
