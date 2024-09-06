Mumbai: Parents Of 35-Year-Old Banker Who Committed Suicide At Atal Setu Demand Investigation

Mumbai: Alex Regi, the 35-year-old resident of Pune, who died by suicide by jumping from the Atal Setu Bridge on Tuesday, worked with Kotak Mahindra Bank. An accidental death report has been registered in Navi Mumbai. Regi had come to BKC for a meeting.

Call For Investigation Raised

According to sources, he was under immense work pressure. Despite being informed about his suicide, none of his co-workers reached out to inquire about his details, raising concerns within his family. They suspect that pressure from some senior employees at the bank may have contributed to his death, and they are calling for an investigation.

Regi’s parents are professors at a reputed college in Pune, while his father-in-law is a contractor based in Chembur. His mortal remains were brought to Chembur for prayers, followed by cremation services in Pune.