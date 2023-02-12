Mumbai: Parel woman stabbed, robbed of mangalsutra worth ₹50,000 by men posing as Jio Fiber executives

Parel woman stabbed, robbed of mangalsutra worth 50,000 by men posing as Jio Fiber executives | Pixabay

A 59-year-old woman was injured after two men allegedly entered her flat at Parel in central Mumbai attacked her with a knife before robbing her of her mangalsutra weighing 15 gram and worth Rs 50,000, police said.

The duo gained entry into her flat in St Paul Street in Parel on Friday evening when she was alone by posing as executives of Jio Fiber, a broadband company.

They said that they had come to fix a WiFi connection.

One of them gagged her with cotton and snatched her gold chain, an official said.

They demanded the keys of the cupboard but she refused, following which one of them stabbed her in the chest with a kitchen knife before fleeing. The injured woman alerted neighbours and called up her husband, following which she was rushed to a hospital, the official said.

A case was registered at Bhoiwada police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and a search was on to trace the duo, he added.

