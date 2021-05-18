Mumbai: Paramour held for killing woman in BKC last week

Mumbai: Days after a woman was found murdered near a nullah in Bandra Kurla Complex on Tuesday, police have arrested a 32-year-old for her killing late on Sunday. Police said that the accused, identified as Jaleel Khalim Shaikh, was fed up with the deceased woman, who was a sex worker and blackmailed him to pay up. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder.

According to police, the woman, identified as Anjum Shaikh, was into prostitution and was having an affair with the accused, Jaleel, and would often blackmail him. Manjunath Singe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 8) said that Anjum would threaten to press rape charges against Jaleel if he fails to hand over his entire salary in her hands. "Fed up with the blackmail and threats, Jaleel took her to BKC on the pretext of spending quality time and slit her throat with a sharp weapon before stabbing her multiple times. He then dumped her body near the nullah and fled," added DCP Singe.

Police were alerted about the body after a few men noticed it while attending nature's call and flagged it off to the police. BKC Police rushed to the spot and began the probe, wherein they scrutinised 65 CCTV cameras and recorded statements of 80 witnesses and suspects, before zeroing in on Jaleel. Police learnt that Jaleel, a native of Uttar Pradesh, could try to flee to his hometown and had laid a trap near Kurla bus stand, where they caught him.

During investigation, Jaleel confessed to his crime and he was booked for murder charges. Police are investigating the matter further and probe is underway. Meanwhile, Kherwadi Police have also detected the murder of a 30-year-old man, Dnyaneshwar Upadhyay, who was killed by three men in the wee hours of Sunday. The accused men in this matter were arrested on Monday night, said police.