Mumbai: Parade to mark 61st Police day

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra police along with the police force across the country will observe the 61st Police Commemoration Day on Monday at 8 am. There will be an annual Police Commemoration Day Parade 2019 at the Naigaon Police Ground.

Every year, October 21 is observed as the Police Commemoration Day in the memory of CRPF personnel, who were ambushed and killed by the Chinese in 1959.

On Monday, Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari along with Director General of Police, Subodh Kumar Jaiswal will pay homage to the police personnel in the country who laid down their lives in the line of duty from September 1, 2018 to August 31, 2019.

This will be followed by the “reverse arms” in commemoration of the police martyrs. On Oct 21, 1959, 10 police personnel sacrificed their lives when China took over an Indian police post in Ladakh.

It is in the commemoration of the martyrs that the Centre decided to observe the day every year.