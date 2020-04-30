Mumbai: Panvel MLA urges CM to provide residence for people commuting to Mumbai for essential services

Panvel: After Navi Mumbai Mayor, Prashant Thakur, a BJP MLA from Panvel has made a similar demand of lodging facility in Mumbai for those commuting to work from Panvel. He has a written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday requesting him to provide lodging in a hotel or similar such facility in Mumbai.

Thakur claimed that more than 60 percent of cases of COVID-19 reported from Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) area were of those who travelled to Mumbai for everyday work related to essential services.

Earlier, Jaywant Sutar, Mayor of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) had written to CM and requested to provide accommodation for such people. A Panvel corporator had already made this demand two days ago.

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus under the PMC area reached 68 including two deaths. However, 28 of them have already recovered and discharged from the hospital so far.

In his letter, Thakur said that if such people are given accommodation in Mumbai, the spread of the virus could be curtailed. He added that such a measure would also augur well for their families who are at a high risk of contracting the virus.

He further added that many positive cases reported are linked with those people directly or indirectly. “We have seen CISF personnel, doctors, nurses, conservancy workers police, BEST bus drivers and conductor and Ola drivers were found contracted with infection. Most of them travelled to Mumbai for rendering essential services,” said Thakur.

He said that administration was doing their best and locals were supporting the lockdown.

Thakur also separately issued a press note and warned that if accommodation of such people travelling to Mumbai for essential services is not given in Mumbai, he will close all services except medical services in Panvel indefinitely.

Meanwhile, five new cases of COVID-19 reported under the PMC jurisdiction. The total number of positive cases of Corona infected reached 68. Of these five cases, three positive cases were of those who travelled to Mumbai for work.