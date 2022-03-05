Mumbai: Panel to submit report on suggestions/objections to State EC on proposed ward delimitation

The committee set up by the State Election Commission (SEC) to hear suggestions and objections from the general public on the proposed electoral ward delimitations will submit its report on Saturday.

The tenure of the elected BMC house will end on March 7. Thereafter, the state government has announced its intent to appoint an administrator to take charge of the BMC till the new mayor gets elected.

In December 2021, the State Election Commission accepted the initial draft prepared by the BMC on ward demarcation in Mumbai. The SEC also accepted to increase in the wards from 227 to 236. After securing permission from the Commission, the BMC administration had invited suggestions and objections on the electoral ward demarcation.

Till February 14, the BMC had received 893 suggestions and objections from the public. The SEC had appointed a high level committee for hearing the suggestions and objections. The Committee comprises Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, Konkan Divisional Commissioner, Additional commissioner of Finance department, two Collectors of Mumbai.

The hearing process was conducted on Y.B. Chavan auditorium on February 22 and 23 around 600 citizens had put their grievances before the committee and 350 citizens were absent on hearing date.

Thereafter, the Committee was supposed to submit its report before SEC on March 02 but SEC extended the date and directed it to submit the report by March 05.

As per the procedure, after submitting the committee report on suggestions and objections, the SEC is expected to conduct a lottery draw reserving specific wards for SC/ST. but the Commission is awaiting for final judgement from the Supreme Court on OBC quota likely to Thursday.

Meanwhile, the BMC has already started work on updating the voter lists. "The committee will submit its report on Saturday and we have also started work on updating the voter lists.”said a senior BMC officer

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 12:06 AM IST