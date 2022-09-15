Mumbai: Palghar accident survivor undergoes pelvic reconstruction

FADA will run safety campaign to buckle up car owners after Cyrus Mistry's fatal accident | ANI

Mumbai: Dr Anahita Pandole, who survived the car accident in which industrialist Cyrus Mistry died earlier this month, underwent a pelvic reconstruction at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on Thursday.

Dr Pandole and her husband Darius are undergoing treatment at the hospital following the September 4 accident in Palghar district.

The hospital’s CEO Dr Tarang Gianchandani said, “Dr Pandole has been operated for pelvic reconstruction by an expert team of doctors. Given the complex pelvic fracture, multiple opinions of various experts around the world were also taken, including doctors from the USA, the UK and Europe.”

Dr Peter V Giannoudis, the chairman of Academic Department of Trauma and Orthopaedic Surgery at University of Leeds, was reportedly flown in for providing expert advice, the hospital statement added.

Dr Pandole sustained severe injuries in the accident, in which besides Mistry, her brother-in-law Jehangir Pandole also lost his life. She suffered traumatic hemipelvectomy, which is a rare condition requiring a complex corrective surgery of the organs to repair abnormalities caused by uterine prolapse, urinary incontinence, endometriosis or prior surgeries in the pelvic region.

“With a team of over 20 multi-disciplinary experts, we have been closely monitoring the condition of Dr Pandole for the last 11 days before planning any surgical intervention. Pelvic reconstruction was concluded on Thursday morning with precise techniques, clinical skills and modern technologies,” said Dr Gianchandani.