Mumbai: Oxygen supply delay creates panic at Bhagwati hospital

Doctors at the civic-run Bhagwati hospital were panicked on Sunday afternoon after its daily supply of oxygen did not reach the hospital on time following which they had decided to shift 98 Covid patients to the jumbo Covid centres in Dahisar. Officials said the problem of oxygen was resolved immediately as the supplier arrived and none of the patients were shifted.

According to BMC officials, a technical fault at the supplier's end got resolved by afternoon due to which the supply got delayed. If the supply would have been hit, it would majorly affect private hospitals in the city along with civic run hospitals partially.

Dr Shantaram Kawade, superintendent of the hospital, said, "We received four dura cylinders on Sunday evening, and more are expected to be in by tonight. Hence, we have good stock for tomorrow also. The pressure has increased as the patients requiring oxygen support have increased. But we would like to reiterate that no patients were shifted out of Bhagwati Hospital on Sunday."

Meanwhile, BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said, "All issues relating to Oxygen supply under BMC stands resolved now, and the supply situation is normal."