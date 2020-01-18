Mumbai: Owl gets entangled in thread, hurts wing

Thane: An owl, which was entangled in a kite’s thread, was rescued by fire men and animal activists in Dombivli on Friday morning.

Nilesh Bhanage, the animal activist from Plant and Animals Welfare Society, said, “We were alerted by residents of the Aayregaon in Dombivli at 7.42am about an owl getting entangled in a kite’s thread.

We rushed to the spot and found the bird hanging from a big tree. We informed the Dombivli fire station. One fire engine soon reached the spot. The rescue operation was completed by 8.10am.”

“The owl was at a height of at least one feet. Therefore, we, alongwith fire officers, used a stick and the owl entangled in the thread was rescued,” said Nilesh. The owl suffered minor wing injuries. The bird was handed over to fire officials, who leater released it.