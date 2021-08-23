Mumbai: Over one lakh vaccinated in the city on Monday

For the third time in 20 days, more than one lakh beneficiaries were vaccinated across the city on Monday. According to the BMC data, 1,59,147 were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours, of which 1,00,440 had taken the jab at civic-run centres, while 53,921 were vaccinated at private centres.

So far, 86.61 lakh beneficiaries have got the jab since the drive began in January, of which 64.49 lakh have taken the first dose, while 22.11 lakh have taken the second dose.

Meanwhile, the BMC is sharing the daily list of second dose beneficiaries with the state and Centre to press for more doses. Efforts are also being made at the ward level to raise funds for vaccines.

Commissioner of family welfare and director of National Health Mission, Dr Ramaswami N said vaccine allocation is a dynamic process and given according to the needs of a region. “There is a set formula where various factors like positivity rates as well as performance as well as backlog is taken into consideration and the vaccines are allotted,” said Ramaswami. - Swapnil Mishra

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 11:19 PM IST