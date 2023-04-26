Mumbai: Over 80,000 passengers daily taking trains for UP & Bihar

(Photo by AFP)

According to the railways, around 60 trains daily depart from the city for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar each, with a carrying capacity of 1,000 passengers. Some trains are 24 coaches long, which can carry nearly 2,000 people. According to rough estimates, more than 80,000 people are taking trains to UP and Bihar on a daily basis.

However, a video shot by The Free Press Journal on Wednesday revealed that not only coaches but their passages were running fully packed, while passengers had no option but to travel like cattle. People were finding it difficult to even answer the call of nature.

A senior railway official said, “Staff members have been deployed in various sections to monitor the queue formation system at every reservation counter. 'May I Help You' booths are kept operational at important stations while the Railway Protection Force personnel and ticket checkers are deputed for proper assistance and guidance of passengers.” Measures also have been taken for frequent and timely announcements of the arrival/departure of trains.

Besides, the Security and Vigilance Department is also keeping a vigil on malpractices like cornering of seats, overcharging and touting activity, etc, the official added.