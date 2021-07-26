Mumbai: Over 80,000 get the jab in city on Monday

More than 80,000 beneficiaries were vaccinated across the city on Monday. According to the data provided by the BMC, 88,019 registered beneficiaries were inoculated at the 414 Covid vaccine centres, of which 37,875 took the jab at private vaccine centres.

According to the BMC, the vaccine stock will last for at least two days and vaccination will continue smoothly across the city for the next two days.

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said, they have adequate stock to conduct vaccination drives for the next two days and they are expecting more stocks by Wednesday morning. “We have around 70,000 to 80,000 doses that have been distributed to the centres. Moreover, we have directed all the centres to administer vaccines according to availability,” he said.

Dr. Mangala Gomare, head of BMC’s public health department, said, “We have to administer 18 million doses to those in the 18 to 45 age group. We want to vaccinate them at the earliest, but it all depends on how the supply is. We have been demanding maximum doses for Mumbai and are hoping the supply will be smooth in the coming days.”