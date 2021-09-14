Mumbai: Over 73,000 get the jab on Monday in city

Less than one lakh beneficiaries were administered the jab at 456 Covid vaccination centres across the city on Monday. According to the BMC, 73,980 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours, of which 32,358 were vaccinated at civic-run centres and 39,184 at private centres.

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said more than 80 per cent have been administered the first dose, while 34 per cent are fully vaccinated. Moreover, their main aim is to vaccinate at least 50 per cent of the population with both the doses before the third wave.

“We are conducting vaccination drives in full swing so that half the population is fully vaccinated. Moreover, we have enough doses for the next two to three days,” he said.

Senior health officials said the pace of the vaccination drive should be increased, especially in hotspots. “The government needs to enforce Covid-safety rules in districts that are still witnessing a rise in cases,” he said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 01:08 AM IST