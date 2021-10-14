Mumbai: Over 50k receive the jab on Wednesday

There was a steep drop in the number of people taking Covid vaccine on Wednesday. According to the data, 55,320 were administered Covid vaccine in the last 24 hours, of which 40,929 had taken jab at civic-run centres, followed by 11,929 at the private centres and 2,469 were administered vaccines at state centres.

So far, 1.38 crore citizens have been vaccinated in the city since the mass Immunization drive started in January, of which 88.37 lakh have taken the first dose of Covid vaccine, while 49.84 lakh have taken both the doses.

Senior doctor from the civic health department said Mumbai is the fastest and rapidly vaccinating people and in the next two months, the situation will change and it will be better in terms of vaccination.

“September is expected to have the highest supply, considering the maximum number of citizens in the 18-45 age group, who took the first dose in June, will now be eligible for their second dose,” he said.

Senior doctor said considering the challenges in the city and country, they have done very well when it comes to vaccination. India has good scope to ramp up infrastructure considering our skills at public vaccination are good owing to polio vaccination.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 02:05 AM IST