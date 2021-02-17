Mumbai: Over 4,600 passengers fined for not wearing masks in trains

The Western Railway informed that 2,558 passengers on the Mumbai Suburban Network were fined for not wearing masks in train, and a total penalty of Rs 3,28,500 was collected from them.

Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had directed senior officials on Tuesday to take strict action against people or organisations flouting COVID-19 guidelines.

Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar held a meeting with the divisional commissioners and district collectors of the state via video conferencing today.

"If people do not wear masks or follow COVID-19 rules, then the district and police administration must strictly enforce these rules. They must take strict punitive and necessary action without showing any leniency," said Thackeray.

He directed officials to create a health map of the state with the help of health workers by undertaking the "My family, my responsibility" campaign.

Thackeray expressed displeasure over improper implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs). "Over the past year we have set SOPs for various sectors while fighting COVID-19, but these do not appear to have been implemented. It is a serious concern," said the chief minister.

"Wedding ceremonies, parties, and other social events continue to be held without following guidelines. We have extended the times of restaurants and hotels, but we do not see the rules being followed."

He directed the officials to send local administration teams to visit the places of gathering and take strict action in case of violation of rules.

"Revoke the licences of halls where rules are not followed at weddings or other ceremonies. Strict action should be taken immediately if hotels and restaurants are not following SOPs," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)