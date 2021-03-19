Mumbai: Over 42K beneficiaries inoculated in city

There was a slight rise in the number of beneficiaries who received coronavirus vaccine at the 92 centres across the city on Friday.

According to the data, 42,740 registered beneficiaries were inoculated, of which 36,792 were given Covishield and 6,008 were vaccinated with COVAXIN.

Meanwhile, with an aim to speed up the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set a target of inoculating one lakh people in the city every day. Currently, 40,000 to 45,000 people are being given vaccine shots here in a day at around 92 immunisation centres, including 59 private hospitals.

With the addition of new vaccination centres and increasing the number of hours of the immunisation drive every day, the target can be achieved, they said. Highlighting the reasons for speeding up the inoculation process, the civic body in a release last week said there are around 30 lakh senior citizens in Mumbai.

BMC's Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said to achieve the target, they have planned to increase the civic-run vaccination facilities, apart from adding 29 centres in private hospitals.

"With the existing centres, we have vaccinated up to 48,000 people in a day. By adding more centres, we can easily cross 75,000 vaccinations per day. Hence, the target of one lakh vaccinations per day can be achieved with some more efforts," Kakani said.