Mumbai: Over 40K people inoculated in city

Over 40,000 registered beneficiaries were vaccinated at the 108 vaccine centres across Mumbai on Friday. According to the data, 40,460 registered beneficiaries were inoculated at centres, of which 37,190 were administered Covishield and the remaining 3,170 were administered COVAXIN.

However, 14 beneficiaries showed minor side effects after being administered with COVID vaccine.

Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner of the BMC, said, they are aiming to vaccinate around 4 million citizens among those above the age of 45 years by May 2021. With the turnout decreasing, we are taking several measures to ensure we cover the maximum population. We have increased the number of centres. At several centres, we will add one more shift to ensure vaccination can go on till 9 pm. However, shifts will be increased after gauging the response.

"With the existing centres, we have vaccinated up to 48,000 people in a day. By adding more centres, we can easily cross 75,000 vaccinations per day. Hence, the target of one lakh vaccinations per day can be achieved with some more efforts.” he said.

N Ramaswami, commissioner, National Health Commission, said the state is looking at completing the first three phases — vaccination for healthcare workers, frontline workers, those above 60 years of age, and those above 45 with comorbidities by May. He said, “We have more than 3,000 centres in the state. We have sent a proposal to the government to add 146 more centres. We will also look at scaling up the number of people get- ting vaccinated in each centre.”

He also said the state is in the process of estimating the number of people above 45, who will be eligible for the dose starting April 1.