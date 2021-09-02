Mumbai: Over 400 city police officers reshuffled

The Mumbai police reshuffled over 400 police officers on Wednesday. The officers’ transfers were pending since long. Those who have completed their police station’s tenure have been moved to side branches while the rest have been transferred to other police stations after their period is over.

Around 52 police inspectors have been reshuffled while 14 inspectors who were transferred to Mumbai from elsewhere in Maharashtra were also given postings on Wednesday. The list of transfers is published in Mumbai police's daily notice.

Along with police inspectors, 293 assistant police inspectors and 67 police sub-inspectors have also been reshuffled on Wednesday.

The general transfers take place in May every year so as to help the transferred officers to settle in at their new postings. Last year the general transfers could not happen due to the pandemic and this year they got delayed.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 12:39 AM IST