Mumbai: Over 3L tickets sold on CR, WR from Aug 11-25

It has been a fortnight since the monthly season passes were issued to people, taking the double dose of vaccines.

From August 11 to 25, Central and Western railways has sold more than 3.86 lakh tickets, of which WR sold 1.11 lakh. The officials said that they saw a drop in sales during weekends and Mondays has been crowded.

The authorities have sold these monthly tickets only after they have checked that commuters have been administered both the vaccines. At 2,74,954, the Central Railway has been recording almost twice the number of such tickets being sold than the Western Railway which stands at 1,11,607.

The WR sold 95,037 second class tickets between August 11 and 25, with maximum sale on August 16 and 16,018 first class. AT least, 552 tickets for air-conditioned suburban trains were sold during this period.

Borivli and Dombivli stations sold most tickets. The rail officials said that they saw a drop in sales during weekends but Mondays has been crowded.

The railway authorities have already increased their daily services to up to 95 per cent at 2,986. During pre-Covid times, the WR wasrunning 1,367 services while CR were operating 1,774 services everyday.

The WR authorities, starting earlier this Monday, also opened up all their escalators and elevators for public while 129 entry/exit gates out of the total 247 gates have been opened up.

The CR have also opened up all 320 gates. At present daily tickets are not being issued to people who have taken two doses.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 12:51 AM IST