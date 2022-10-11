Mumbai: Over 3k stray dogs vaccinated; 2k more to go | FP

The BMC has, so far, vaccinated 3,307 stray dogs and 545 cats in its maiden ongoing fortnightly anti-rabies drive. Started on World Rabies day on September 28, the campaign aims to vaccinate around 5,000 dogs by tomorrow. The cost of each vaccine comes between Rs 50-60.

Spearheaded by the BMC’s veterinary health department (VHD), the drive's main objective is to eliminate rabies which is a preventable viral disease often transmitted through the bite of a rabid animal. The virus infects the central nervous system, ultimately spreading the disease to the brain and causes death. Between January and August, 50,622 dog bites were reported across the city.

“According to the 2014 census, there are 95,000 stray dogs in the city. But the number has doubled in the last eight years and just 30% of them have been vaccinated, so far. So we have decided to vaccinate the remaining 70% of stray dogs,” said the civic official.

VHD General Manager Dr Kalampasha Pathan said, “We want to continue this drive in the whole city on an annual basis for another 2-3 years so that each and every dog gets vaccinated against rabies. This is a pilot project to access the manpower required and the methodology which will work to vaccinate the stray dogs.”

The canines are usually vaccinated when they are brought for sterilisation. With the help of seven organisations, the BMC has sterilised 7,773 dogs from January to August this year. To avoid confusion, the civic team marks the vaccinated dogs and uploads their identification marks on its GPS-based app.