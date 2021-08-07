Mumbai: Over 35k get the jab on Sat; BMC stocks up on 44k Covishield doses

More than 35,000 beneficiaries were vaccinated at the 213 vaccination centres that were operational on Saturday. With this, the total number of beneficiaries vaccinated stands at 35,484.

According to Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner and in-charge of public health, the BMC received 44,000 doses of Covishield on Saturday.

“We have adequate stock and vaccination will take place in full swing from Monday. We are expecting more stocks to arrive by next week,” Kakani said.

Out of the total beneficiaries vaccinated, 23,811 were between 18 and 44 years and 8,179 were between 45 and 59 years. A total of 2,301 beneficiaries were above 60 years. Also, 128 healthcare workers and frontline workers were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.

The figures also include, 722 lactating mothers, 17 pregnant women, 210 bedridden patients, 88 beneficiaries who will be travelling abroad, six differently-abled citizens and 22 without ID cards.