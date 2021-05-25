Mumbai: Over 30,000 vaccinated for COVID-19 in city on Tuesday

More than 30,000 beneficiaries were vaccinated on Tuesday across the city. According to the data, 34,265 registered beneficiaries were inoculated at 323 Covid vaccination centres; of which 10,051 were between 18 to 44 years of age. Only two minor side-effects were reported.

So far 30.14 lakh beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the city since the drive began in January, of which 2.12 lakh have been administered Covaxin.

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said that between Thursday and Saturday, only those who have taken an appointment on the CoWin portal will be vaccinated. There will be no vaccination drive on Sundays.

“Soon we will be developing a Covid vaccine dashboard, but citizens will not be able to taken an appointment using the dashboard or the mobile application. Registration and booking of appointments for vaccination will continue to be done only on the CoWIN app,” he said.

Meanwhile, senior health officials have said that vaccination can only prevent the disease and deaths, not infection. Moreover the true impact of the vaccination will be seen after a month-and-a-half to two months, after the second dose. Once the second dose is administered, it takes 15 days for antibodies to be produced.

“Many who are visiting the vaccination centres are probably already infected with the virus. People must remember that vaccinations do not prevent the infection but they prevent the disease. Once vaccinated, chances of being hospitalized and dying are low. That’s the entire purpose of vaccination,” he said.