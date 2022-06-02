 
Mumbai: Over 2,700 motorists penalised during no honking drive

As many as 2,764 motorists were penalised on first day of the drive conducted at prominent roads in the city

FPJ BureauUpdated: Thursday, June 02, 2022, 09:01 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File

Over 2,700 motorists were penalised on the first day of the “no honking” campaign on Wednesday, the Mumbai traffic police said.

The traffic police has decided to observe “no honking” every Wednesday to create awareness about unnecessary honking and curb noise pollution. As many as 2,764 motorists were penalised on first day of the drive conducted at prominent roads in the city, an official said.

