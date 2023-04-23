Mumbai: Over 2000 new vehicles added to city roads on Akshay Tritiya

Over two thousand new vehicles were added on the city roads on Saturday on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya. This included 1,030 two wheelers and 726 four wheelers, which is around three times the daily average of registration of new vehicles of around 700.

40% surge witnessed in four wheeler's registration compared to last year

Speaking about the registration of new vehicles on Saturday, a senior official of the state transport department said, “This year on Akshay Tritiya, over 40 per cent surge was witnessed in the four wheeler's registration compared to last year. Last year only 505 new four wheelers were registered with all four regional transport offices of the city. This year the number has gone up to 726. Similarly, the number of two wheelers also increased from 958 last year to 1,030 this year.

There was an increase of 35 per cent for overall vehicle registrations during the festival, while the registrations for two-wheelers was 8 per cent higher, statistics showed.

Bike registrations were maximum at Borivli RTO with 277

“The car registrations were maximum in the island city with 190 cars registered with Tradeo RTO followed by 189 at Andheri RTO. Similarly, bike registrations were maximum at Borivli RTO with 277,” said an official.

The city has four RTOs, including Mumbai Central, Wadala, Andheri, and Borivali. According to transport experts, the city roads were bursting at the seams, and the density is nearly 2,200 vehicles per km including all categories of vehicles.

There is a need to control and reduce the number of vehicles on roads and also accelerate the completion of Metro rail corridors, said a retired transport officer adding that currently, more than 4 crore vehicles are running on roads in Maharashtra of which around 45 lakh are in Mumbai.