Mumbai: Over 1L get the jab for second consecutive day

Advertisement

For the second consecutive day, more than one lakh beneficiaries took the jab at 437 vaccine centres across Mumbai on Tuesday.

According to BMC data, 1,05,842 were administered the jab in the last 24 hours, of which 69,936 were inoculated at civic-run centres and 31,132 at private.

So far, 81.58 lakh beneficiaries have been vaccinated since the mass Immunization drive began in January, of which 60.69 lakh have taken the first dose, while 20.61 lakh are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, BMC is sharing the daily list of second dose beneficiaries with the state and Centre to press for more doses. Dr Mangala Gomare, head of BMC’s public health department, said, “We have to administer 18 million doses for those in the 18-45 age group.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 11:24 PM IST