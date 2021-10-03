Mumbai: Over 1L beneficiaries get jabs on Saturday

The number of beneficiaries taking jabs in the city dropped by 24 per cent in the last 24 hours. According to the data, 1,04,318 registered beneficiaries were vaccinated at 464 centres on Saturday compared to 1,37,491 vaccinated just a day prior.

A senior health official said the pace of vaccination drives should be increased in hotspots. “The government needs to speed up vaccination as well as strictly enforce Covid-appropriate behaviour in districts that are still witnessing high case count,” he said.

State immunisation officer Dr D N Patil said it all depends on the doses received from the Centre. “We have the necessary infrastructure and planning in place. Our drive depends on the number of doses supplied by the Central government,” said Dr Patil.

ALSO READ Crisil upgrades Bharti Airtel debt programme rating to AA+ with stable outlook

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 01:36 AM IST