Mumbai: Over 1.70 lakh applicants paid EMD for MHADA lottery houses

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has received huge response to its biggest-ever lottery under the Konkan board. Over 1. 70 lakh applicants have already paid the earnest money deposit (EMD) booking their slot for the lottery draw which will held on October 14.

Ever since the 8,984 houses lottery was called, inviting applications from August 24, so far 2.14 lakh people have applied. While 1.55 lakh people have made the registrations. The final date for submission of application along with payment of EMD for registered individuals is September 30th till 11:59pm.

The MHADA lottery houses are in Kalyan, Mira Road, Virar, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Sindhudurg.

Reportedly, the Mhada’s last Konkan board lottery was held in 2018, for which it received 56,000 applications. Unlike last time, the ongoing lottery is essentially for affordable housing, with homes costing as low as Rs 13 lakh.

In this lottery, 6,170 houses are available under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, wherein winners can also avail the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (PMAY-CLSS). Home buyers can get a subsidy of up to Rs 2.67 lakh credited into their loan account.

These lottery houses have been divided into categories comprising the economically weaker section, and lower, middle and higher income groups as per the monthly salary of interested buyers. Applicants with monthly income under Rs 25,000 can apply for EWS houses by paying Rs 5,000 as deposit. For LIG houses, the monthly income should be between Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000, with a deposit of Rs 10,000. MIG buyers should have a monthly income above Rs 50,000 and need to make a deposit of Rs 15,000. For the higher-income group, buyers should earn above Rs 75,000 per month and make a deposit of Rs 20,000

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 10:13 PM IST