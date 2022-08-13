Mumbai: Over 15,000 potholes repaired in past month, BMC claims | B L Soni

In the last 30 days, more than 15,000 potholes have been patched, the BMC said, adding that 22,988 road craters have been filled, so far. The area of Andheri West remains the most-affected from potholes as 1,667 of them alone were found in western suburbs.

There is around 2,055-km road network in Mumbai; of which, 1,100 km is made of asphalt and the rest of cement concrete. As the latter weathers monsoon much better as compared to asphalt, the civic body has vowed to concretise the entire network.

However, the BMC seems to be befuddled over the vexed menace as the civic administration claims that lesser potholes have appeared this monsoon. Whereas, the road department said that complaints regarding potholes have increased in the last thirty days.

Recently, the BMC has invited tenders worth Rs 7 crore to repair cratered roads with better techniques for smooth Ganpati processions.

Areawise number of potholes that were filled

Malad 1,593

Goregaon 1,161

Andheri West 1,667

Andheri and Jogeshwari East 1,508

Bhandup 1,189

Worli 1,027