Mumbai: Over 13K beneficiaries vaccinated in city on Thursday

For the first time, more than 100 per cent beneficiaries turnout was seen at the vaccine centres of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

According to the vaccine data, 13,413 of the targeted 10,500 beneficiaries were inoculated on Thursday at the 29 vaccine centres in Mumbai, which means 128 per cent of beneficiaries turned out in the last 24 hours. However, more frontline workers are coming forward for the vaccination drive as compared to healthcare workers. Civic officials attributed this surge to the ‘walk-in’ and add on beneficiaries rule at the vaccine booths.

Moreover, the numbers of the second dose also increased to 954 from 393 just a day before which means 143 per cent surge in the last 24 hours. The technical glitches in the Co-Win app still persist.

Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner, said the numbers will increase for the second dose in future and more number of healthcare workers will come forward. “It is a team effort due to which we could achieve more than 100 per cent turnout for the first time. Moreover, we expect it will continue the same way in future,” he said.

Officials said the drop in the number of healthcare workers is due to the misconceptions, hesitancy related to vaccines. “There is still doubt among health workers related to side effects and efficacy of the vaccine due to which there has been a low turnout of healthcare workers at the vaccine booths. After taking the first dose, some have hesitated to take the second dose. So some are thinking that they can be taken any time after 28 days,” he said.