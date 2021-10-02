Mumbai: Over 1.3 lakh vaccinated against Covid-19 in 24 hours

More than one lakh beneficiaries were vaccinated across Mumbai on Friday. According to the data, 1,37,491 registered beneficiaries were administered Covid-19 vaccine doses in 24 hours. While 96,207 were inoculated at civic-run vaccine centres, 35,279 took jabs at private centres; 6,005 were vaccinated at the state-run centres.

So far, 1.24 crore beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the city since the mass immunization drive started in January this year. Of these, 82.05 lakh have taken the first dose, while 42.43 lakh are fully vaccinated.

A senior doctor from the civic health department said Mumbai is rapidly vaccinating people; in the next two months, the situation will become better.

“September is expected to have the highest supply, considering the maximum number of citizens in the 18-45 age group who took the first dose in June will now be eligible for their second dose,” he said.

A senior doctor said considering the challenges in the city and country, they have done very well when it comes to vaccination. India has scope to ramp up its infrastructure, considering that our skills at public vaccination are good owing to polio vaccination.

“At this pace, next year at this time, we might have fully vaccinated our adult population. The scope of vaccination drive will increase with vaccines for children,” he said.

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 07:12 AM IST