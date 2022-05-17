Mumbai: Over 12,000 wrong-side driving cases registered in 2 months

The Mumbai police have registered 12,390 cases for wrong-side driving in last two months and also removed 13,430 abandoned vehicles from streets, an official said on Monday.

Also, there were 18 cases of gutka seizure worth over Rs 80 lakh last week, while drugs worth over Rs 30 lakh were seized in 21 cases in a drive conducted last week, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey, said in a Twitter post. Pandey, who was appointed as the city police chief in February, also informed that there have been 4,214 cases of riding two-wheelers without helmet in the last couple of months.

Some builders not following the noise pollution norms were booked in Santacruz and other areas of the city, he said.

The police were initiating action to cancel a bond taken from a builder in the Antop Hill area for not following the noise pollution rules, he said.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 09:54 AM IST