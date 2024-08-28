 Mumbai: Over 106 Injured In Dahi Handi Celebrations; 15 Hospitalised With Serious Injuries
Mumbai: Over 106 Injured In Dahi Handi Celebrations; 15 Hospitalised With Serious Injuries

The Dahi Handi festival is being celebrated in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra to mark Lord Krishna's birth anniversary. During the festival, 'Govindas' form multi-tiered human pyramids to break 'dahi handis' (earthen pots filled with curd) suspended in the air.

Mumbai: Over 106 Injured In Dahi Handi Celebrations; 15 Hospitalised With Serious Injuries | Salman Ansari

Mumbai: Over 106 Govindas involved in forming human pyramids for Dahi Handi celebrations were injured in Mumbai on Tuesday. The number reported by 9 pm is expected to rise. Of the injured, 15 were admitted to government and private hospitals, with four sustaining serious injuries.

The Dahi Handi festival is being celebrated in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra to mark Lord Krishna's birth anniversary. During the festival, 'Govindas' form multi-tiered human pyramids to break 'dahi handis' (earthen pots filled with curd) suspended in the air. Out of the injured, 15 required hospitalisation, while 74 were treated in the outpatient department and 17 still receiving treatment in OPD at 9 pm.

At BMC's King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital, two Govindas, Manu Kharavi (25) and Kunal Patil (20), are admitted with serious injuries. Manu is under consideration for neurosurgery, while Kunal has lower back injuries. One patient with a fracture was treated in the OPD but declined hospitalisation. Another injured person admitted to Nair Hospital is reported to be stable.

Over 19 patients were taken to KEM, followed by Sion (11), Nair (8), Cooper (1), Trauma Care (5), and remaining to government and other peripheral hospitals . Most injuries were treated in OPDs, with five patients still admitted at KEM, one at Nair, Trauma Care and two in GT hospital, other in peripheral hospitals.

