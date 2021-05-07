Mumbai: Over 10,000 cases of lockdown violations registered since April 5

Mumbai: The Mumbai police registered over 10,000 cases of lockdown violations since April 5 when they decided to enforce a stricter lockdown after the second COVID-19 wave hit the city and the state hard, leading to an alarming rise in COVID cases.

On Thursday, Mumbai police registered a of total 526 cases of lockdown violations taking the total number of cases registered since April 5 to 10,043. Of the total offences registered on Thursday, 187 cases were of loitering at public places without a valid reason. While 139 shopkeepers booked for violating norms along with 128 people who were caught without masks at public places. 34 cases of crowding at public places were registered on Thursday along with 18 cases registered against hotel owners for flouting norms.

Seven hawkers, five transporters and two pan shops were also booked for violations on Thursday. The police also booked six COVID-19 patients for breaking quarantine norms. All of them were booked under the section 188 (disobedience of orders promulgated by public servants) of the Indian Penal Code.