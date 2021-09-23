Mumbai: Over 1 lakh jabbed in city on Wednesday

More than one lakh beneficiaries have taken Covid-19 vaccine at the 460 vaccination centres across Mumbai on Wednesday. According to the data, 1,56,257 people were administered the Covid vaccine in the last 24 hours, of which 1,17,020 took the jab at civic-run centres, followed by 31,921 people who were vaccinated at private centres and 7,316 at the state-run Covid vaccine centres.

As per the vaccine data, nearly 95% of the 45-59 age group have received at least one dose, while 60% have got both shots. In the 18-44 age group, 69% have got at least one jab and 16% have got both the doses. “We have found out that 4 out of 10 people taking the vaccine in Mumbai don’t live here, but work here. So, their vaccination would be important to ensure that the city is protected,” said Dr Sheela Jagtap, immunisation in-charge.

Officials from the civic body’s health department said that Mumbai’s count of fully or partially vaccinated will vary if they consider those coming from beyond city limits to get vaccine shots in areas covered by the BMC. Of the 1.12 crore doses delivered in Mumbai so far, 77.8 lakh were first shots and 35.18 lakh were second jabs.

ALSO READ UK travel advisory gives nod to Covishield as approved vaccine

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 12:58 AM IST