Mumbai: Over 1 lakh get jabs for 4th consecutive day

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has vaccinated more than one lakh beneficiaries for the fourth consecutive day in Mumbai.

As per data, 1,46,175 beneficiaries were vaccinated at 464 Covid vaccination centres in the last 24 hours, of which, 1,09,613 were administered vaccines at civic-run centres, followed by 6,014 at state centres, while 30,548 took a jab at private centres.

So far, 1.23 crore beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the city since the mass immunisation drive started in January this year. Over 81.45 lakh beneficiaries have taken the first dose, while 41.66 lakh are fully vaccinated. Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said: “We expect the supply to cross the 1.5-million mark in September. The vaccination is going at a steady pace. At this pace, we will vaccinate our entire target population till the end of October. Come February 2022, we expect every citizen to be fully vaccinated.”

Senior health officer said that the pace of the vaccination drive should be increased in hotspots. “The government needs to strictly enforce Covid-appropriate behaviour in districts that are still witnessing high case count,” he said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 02:22 AM IST