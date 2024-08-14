 Mumbai: Outing Turns Tragic As Youth Drowns In Chena Creek Near Ghodbunder In Kashimira
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Outing Turns Tragic As Youth Drowns In Chena Creek Near Ghodbunder In Kashimira

Mumbai: Outing Turns Tragic As Youth Drowns In Chena Creek Near Ghodbunder In Kashimira

Attempts by local villagers to rescue the youth remained unsuccessful. Fire brigade personnel who were informed about the incident reached the spot and pulled out the body after a two-hour long search operation.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 12:20 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Outing Turns Tragic As Youth Drowns In Chena Creek Near Ghodbunder In Kashimira | Representative Image

Mira Bhayandar: An evening outing to Chena Creek near Ghodbunder in Kashimira turned tragic for six youths when one of them drowned after the strong water currents apparently dragged him deep inside the creek on Monday evening. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as-Shivkumar Ramashray Gupta (22)- a resident of Indralok area in Bhayandar (east).

Gupta along with his five friends had gone to the creek to spend the evening. The incident was reported at around 5 pm when Gupta entered into the water to swim but was drowned due to strong water currents which swept him.

FPJ Shorts
Thane: Sindhi Community Observes 40-Day Chaliha Sahib Festival With Fasting And Prayers At Ulhasnagar's Jhulelal Mandir
Thane: Sindhi Community Observes 40-Day Chaliha Sahib Festival With Fasting And Prayers At Ulhasnagar's Jhulelal Mandir
Rajasthan HC Grants 7-Day Parole To Asaram Bapu For Treatment At Pune’s Ayurvedic Hospital
Rajasthan HC Grants 7-Day Parole To Asaram Bapu For Treatment At Pune’s Ayurvedic Hospital
Vadhvan Port: Union Cabinet Approves 32-Km Road Connectivity; NHAI To Start Land Acquisition
Vadhvan Port: Union Cabinet Approves 32-Km Road Connectivity; NHAI To Start Land Acquisition
Ahmedabad: Court Sentences Former Nadiad Service Tax Superintendent To 5 Years Rigorous Imprisonment And ₹30,000 Fine In Bribery Case
Ahmedabad: Court Sentences Former Nadiad Service Tax Superintendent To 5 Years Rigorous Imprisonment And ₹30,000 Fine In Bribery Case

Attempts by local villagers to rescue the youth remained unsuccessful. Fire brigade personnel who were informed about the incident reached the spot and pulled out the body after a two-hour long search operation.

Read Also
VIDEO: Delhi Civic Apathy Claims Another Life As 7-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Waterlogged Park In Rohini
article-image

“The body has been sent for post-mortem, the reports of which are awaited. An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered.” said an officer attached to the Kashigaon police station. Although it is not confirmed whether the revellers were in an inebriated state, the police are conducting investigations into the case.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Sindhi Community Observes 40-Day Chaliha Sahib Festival With Fasting And Prayers At...

Thane: Sindhi Community Observes 40-Day Chaliha Sahib Festival With Fasting And Prayers At...

NCLT Levies Fine On Bombay Local Pictures Private Limited For Failing To Present Financial Statement...

NCLT Levies Fine On Bombay Local Pictures Private Limited For Failing To Present Financial Statement...

Mumbai: Outing Turns Tragic As Youth Drowns In Chena Creek Near Ghodbunder In Kashimira

Mumbai: Outing Turns Tragic As Youth Drowns In Chena Creek Near Ghodbunder In Kashimira

Mumbai Crime: Cons Pose As Cops, Extort ₹30 Lakh From Woman In Drugs Parcel Scam

Mumbai Crime: Cons Pose As Cops, Extort ₹30 Lakh From Woman In Drugs Parcel Scam

Vadhvan Port: Union Cabinet Approves 32-Km Road Connectivity; NHAI To Start Land Acquisition

Vadhvan Port: Union Cabinet Approves 32-Km Road Connectivity; NHAI To Start Land Acquisition