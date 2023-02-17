Mumbai: Outgoing Maharashtra Governor Koshyari given Guard of Honour by Navy; Ramesh Bais to take charge on Saturday

Outgoing Maha Governor Koshyari bids adieu. | Administrator

Mumbai: The outgoing Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was given a ceremonial Guard of Honour by the contingent of Indian Navy at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Friday.

Chief Secretary Manukumar Shrivastava, DGP Rajnish Seth, Commissioner of Police Vivek Phansalkar, ACS Protocol Manisha Mhaiskar and others were also present.

The Governor proceeded to the Siddhi Vinayak Mandir on the way to the airport from where he will head to Dehradun, his home town.

In the video posted on Twitter, an exhilarating Koshyari can be seen waving to the people standing at the tarmac as he bids adieu.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The newly appointed Governor of Maharashtra Ramesh Bais will take charge at 12.40 pm on 18th February.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)