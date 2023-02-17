Mumbai: Outgoing Maharashtra Governor Koshyari given Guard of Honour by Navy; Ramesh Bais to take charge on Saturday

e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Outgoing Maharashtra Governor Koshyari given Guard of Honour by Navy; Ramesh Bais to take charge on Saturday

The newly appointed Governor of Maharashtra Ramesh Bais will take charge at 12.40 pm on 18th February.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 17, 2023, 05:26 PM IST
article-image
Outgoing Maha Governor Koshyari bids adieu. | Administrator
Mumbai: The outgoing Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was given a ceremonial Guard of Honour by the contingent of Indian Navy at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Friday.

Chief Secretary Manukumar Shrivastava, DGP Rajnish Seth, Commissioner of Police Vivek Phansalkar, ACS Protocol Manisha Mhaiskar and others were also present.

The Governor proceeded to the Siddhi Vinayak Mandir on the way to the airport from where he will head to Dehradun, his home town.

In the video posted on Twitter, an exhilarating Koshyari can be seen waving to the people standing at the tarmac as he bids adieu.

