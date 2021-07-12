Mumbai: Oshiwara's housing society becomes first in city to have rental cycle service on its premises to encourage cycling

Oshiwara based residential housing society named --Serenity Complex comprising 200 houses has becomes first in Mumbai to have rental cycle service in its campus. The MYBYK a private rental cycle service provider which has now started a new initiative under which it is associating with large housing societies to encourage the use of cycles in daily life.
Karan Jotwani, Co-founder Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizen's Association said that after they learned that MyByk starting bicycle rental hub for societies, he being an avid cyclist found this offer very impressive. "This is the best time for everyone to take up Cycling as a hobby as a daily habit with fuel prices on an all time high. Also, permissions were easy to get from the society as everyone are major fitness enthusiast. The Hub was inaugurated on July 11 and to my surprise besides kids, there were more of senior citizens lined up to take a cycle ride. One 72 year old gentleman rode bicycle after 24 years and he completed loved it," Jotwani added.
Interestingly, the Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Association being a promotion partner of MyByk for the locality, now aims to have this across maximum societies in the Oshiwara, Lokhandwala belt. Since rentals are as low as Rs 2 per hour.
Arjit Soni, founder of the MyByk project told FPJ that the pilot project started with the Metro One (Versova-Ghatkopar) received favorable response from Mumbaikars therefore they are offering the rental cycle service in housing societies. " We have introduced this services in residential complexes as to introduce it across the city will take some time as different government agencies are involved. A policy is needed. However, members of societies can avail the service and they don't need to worry about the cycles maintenance. We will take care of it only they need give some space for the cycle stand where it can be parked." At present large housing societies having 200 flats can avail this service. However, if a small housing society if interested can get it by paying an upfront amount said Soni.
The FPJ had reported about the MyByk rental cycle service at Metro One stations which has received promising response from users. In a bid to provide last mile connectivity such services are being introduced in major metropolitan cities also.
