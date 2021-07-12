Mumbai: Oshiwara's housing society becomes first in city to have rental cycle service on its premises to encourage cycling

Oshiwara based residential housing society named --Serenity Complex comprising 200 houses has becomes first in Mumbai to have rental cycle service in its campus. The MYBYK a private rental cycle service provider which has now started a new initiative under which it is associating with large housing societies to encourage the use of cycles in daily life.

Karan Jotwani, Co-founder Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizen's Association said that after they learned that MyByk starting bicycle rental hub for societies, he being an avid cyclist found this offer very impressive. "This is the best time for everyone to take up Cycling as a hobby as a daily habit with fuel prices on an all time high. Also, permissions were easy to get from the society as everyone are major fitness enthusiast. The Hub was inaugurated on July 11 and to my surprise besides kids, there were more of senior citizens lined up to take a cycle ride. One 72 year old gentleman rode bicycle after 24 years and he completed loved it," Jotwani added.

Interestingly, the Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Association being a promotion partner of MyByk for the locality, now aims to have this across maximum societies in the Oshiwara, Lokhandwala belt. Since rentals are as low as Rs 2 per hour.