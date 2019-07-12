Mumbai: Oshiwara man films neighbour in bathroom, gets arrested

Mumbai: A 30-year-old taxi driver was arrested by Oshiwara police on Wednesday for secretly filming videos of his neighbour while taking a shower. Police said when the woman realised that the accused, Saddam Shaikh (30), had kept a mobile phone for recording a video from the wedge between the shared wall, she immediately whisked the mobile phone and alerted the police. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology (IT) Act for voyeurism.

According to police sources, Shaikh, a resident of Behrambaug area in Jogeshwari (W), is a taxi driver. On Wednesday, when the victim neighbour went for a bath, he placed a mobile camera in the wedge between the bathroom’s roof and the common wall shared by the two. A few minutes later, when the woman spotted the phone, she immediately whisked it and informed her husband, who thrashed Shaikh.

The couple brought Shaikh to the police station and lodged a complaint against him.“Shaikh has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for watching or capturing the image/ video of a woman engaging in a private act (354c) and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act. During the probe, Shaikh confessed to the crime,” said Shailesh Pasalwad, a senior inspector of the Oshiwara police station. Shaikh’s phone was sent to a forensic science lab for examination.