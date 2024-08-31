Mumbai: Oshiwara Man Booked For Assaulting Businessman With Bamboo Stick And Blade Over Club Services Dispute

Oshiwara Resident Booked for Assaulting Businessman with Bamboo and Blade Over Club Dispute | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Oshiwara police have booked a Lokhandwala resident for allegedly assaulting a businessman with a bamboo stick and a blade over a fight related to club services. The cops have issued notices to the duo.

According to the FIR filed on August 17, Hemant Nair, 59, the complainant, is the secretary of Celebration Club located in Lokhandwala, Andheri West. He is a member of a WhatsApp group, 'Citizen Forum Group 1', which comprises common friends. Bajaj, who resides at Kingston Apartment, was added to the group by a member in March.

A month later, he called Nair, complaining that he had been served a duplicate drink at the club. In his response, the former accused Bajaj of lying, which enraged him. He allegedly started abusing and giving threats over the phone.

Although Nair approached the police, the accused allegedly continued to send him threats via text and voice messages on the WhatsApp group. The complainant also alleged that he abused and threatened other members, including women, as well. Several of them had lodged police complaints against Bajaj in the past, Nair claimed.

He further said that he was at the Celebration Club on August 17 when the accused again sent him abusive messages laced with expletives against his wife and daughter. Subsequently, Nair reached Bajaj's residence and the latter again abused his family, said the FIR. When the complainant confronted him, he attacked him with a blade, injuring his right wrist, said the FIR, adding that Bajaj then thrashed him with a bamboo stick.

A case has been filed against the accused under sections 118 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt), 79 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 351 (1) (criminal intimidation) and 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.