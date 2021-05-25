Mumbai: Orlem Church starts COVID-19 vaccination centre

In an attempt to help citizens, Our Lady of Lourdes Church, popularly known as the Orlem Church, at Malad (West), has started a COVID-19 vaccination centre in its premises along with the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The centre promoted by the Maharashtra cabinet minister Aslam Shaikh was inaugurated on Monday and is currently catering to those above 60 and 45 years. As per the information from BMC, Covishield vaccine is being administered at the centre.

Fr Michael Pinto, parish priest of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Orlem said, "The vaccination drive is open for all citizens. Currently, through the BMC, vaccination is being administered to those above 45 years."

The centre is managed by the staff members provided by the BMC along with members of the Bombay Catholic Sabha (BCS) Orlem Unit. Varun David, chairman of BCS Orlem Unit, said, "Walk-in facility is available for those above 60 years for the first dose and for those above 45, as per the BMC guidelines. We are informing people after we get a daily update about the availability of vaccines from the BMC."

Parminder Singh Bhamra, ex municipal corporator of the area, said, "As per the BMC guidelines, citizens who live nearby can come for the vaccination." Recently, St Michael Church, Mahim, started a COVID-19-19 vaccination centre at its premises for anyone above 45 years.