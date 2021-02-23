Mumbai: Order reserved in a plea filed by deputy CFO against BMC chief's order

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday reserved for judgment, the plea filed by Shashikant Kale, a deputy chief fire officer of city's fire brigade. The deputy CFO has challenged the BMC chief's decision stripping him of the post of additional charge of CFO.

A bench of Justices Kamalkishor Tated and Riyaz Chagla said it is not inclined to allow Kale's plea, while closing his plea for verdict.

Kale had petitioned the bench seeking to quash the decision of BMC chief Iqbal Chahal, who had in November last year, asked the state government to withdraw Kale's application for President's medal for bravery.

Kale had submitted his plea for medals, which are conferred by the President for bravery of officials during the Republic Day.

However, Chahal had asked the state not to consider Kale's application stating that the deputy CFO had suppressed vital information regarding his career especially the fact that he was suspended twice in 2006 and 2012 for charges of corruption.

Accordingly, Chahal had also asked Kale to hand over the additional charge of the CFO to his deputy.