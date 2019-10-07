Mumbai: Orchestra bar raided in Kashimira

Bhayandar: Sleuths of the Thane (rural) police raided a ladies bar in Kashimira late on Saturday night. Acting on a tip-off about vulgar activities, the police team raided Hotel Sarang, a live orchestra bar located bang opposite the police station and apprehended 11 people including the manager, waiters and soliciting customers of the shady establishment.

The raid was conducted by the Anti Human Trafficking Wing under the supervision of Deputy SP Shashikant Bhosale who heads the Bhayandar division.

While four women were rescued in the raid, a case under section 3, 8, (1) (2) of the Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women Act- 2016 has been registered against all the accused.

As per the provisions under the new law, the accused can be sentenced to five years imprisonment and fined up to rupees 25 lakh, police said.