Mumbai: 'Opposition Striving For Failure Of Ladki Bahin Yojana,' Says BJP MLA Ram Kadam

Ram Kadam | PTI

Mumbai: Ram Kadam, BJP MLA from Ghatkopar, has written to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, urging to investigate “who is the real mastermind” behind the petition filed in the Bombay High Court against Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. If there is a need, a special investigation team should be constituted, he said.

In his letter, Kadam levelled serious allegations against the Opposition, accusing it of trying to ensure the scheme's failure. “The activists of Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (SP) are deliberately filling forms wrongly so that the women aren't able to avail the benefit. The fear of Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders and workers is that if women receive such a large amount of money, then they will lose in the upcoming assembly elections,” he asserted.

The scheme offers Rs1,500 per month to the eligible women, Kadam said. A house with two sisters will get Rs36,000 per year, while a house with three sisters will Rs54,000 annually, he added. “The government will release its first installment from Rakshabandhan onwards. There is an atmosphere of happiness among crores of sisters. However, the opposition parties are filling forms wrongly so that beneficiaries will not get money and the scheme would fail,” the MLA said. Despite such attempts, nearly two crore women have, so far, applied for the scheme, he underlined.

“Everyone has the right to go to court. However, considering the above reference, even a schoolboy will understand who is the mastermind behind the forces opposing the scheme on pretext of legalities,” said Kadam.