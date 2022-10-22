Mumbai: Opposition slams CM Shinde-led govt over delay and black marketing of Diwali food kit, CM directs offline distribution

Diwali foot kit row: Opposition slams CM Shinde over delay and black marketing, CM directs for offline distribution | Representative pic

Mumbai: The opposition has slammed the Shinde Fadnavis government over the alleged sale of a food kit containing one kilogram of rawa, edible oil, yellow lentils and sugar worth Rs 100 in the black market and delays in its distribution to through ration shops across Maharashtra during the ongoing Diwali festival.

The leader of the opposition Ajit Pawar slammed the state government saying that he has learnt that in some places the food kit was sold at Rs 200 or at Rs 300 while in some places certain items were missing from the package.

Good scheme, bad implementation: Opposition

"This is wrong. The scheme is good but it has been implemented without proper planning. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Food and Civil Supply Minister Ravindra Chavan claim that the food kits have been supplied to the rations shops but they have yet to reach which is causing delays in its distribution to the eligible people," Ajit Pawar said.

On the other hand, the Yuva Sena chief and former minister Aaditya Thackeray lashed out at the Shinde Fadnavis government saying that it was busy in making several announcements but lacking in their due implementation.

It has come to light that the food kit of Rs 100 is being sold at Rs 300 in Shinde's home district Thane. The incident happened in a remote area of Shahapur taluka of Thane district. A complaint has been filed with the Shahapur Tehsildar against the shopkeeper who cheated the poor tribals.

Taking a serious note of opposition’s criticism and complaints from the eligible people with regard to lapses in the timely distribution of food kit, The Chief Minister has directed that the food kit be distributed offline immediately in view of the problem faced after the server was down.