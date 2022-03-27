Mumbai: Opposition raise issue in Assembly over Rs. 349 cr Dahisar land deal

Former BJP corporator and standing committee member Bhalchandra Shirsat tweeted a clarification on a statement made by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray during the assembly on the purchase of nine acres of land in Dahisar for a hospital and garden.

Shirsat said when the proposal had come before him in 2010, the price was Rs 22 crore, against the current price of Rs 349 crore.

The issue was raised by the Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis in the assembly on Friday. Fadnavis had alleged that despite strong opposition by then BMC chief Pravin Pardeshi, the ruling Shiv Sena had passed the proposal in the improvement committee on the basis of majority.

Fadnavis further alleged that the land was purchased by a builder for Rs 2.5 crore and the purchase reeked of corruption. In his reply in the House, the CM Uddhav Thackeray had said that the proposal was originally passed, and BJP’s Shirsat was chairman of the improvement committee in 2010.

Responding to Thackeray’s statement, Shirsat on Saturday tweeted, “Even though the proposal was passed in 2010, the land acquisition process was not carried out by the state land acquisition officer. At the time, the Congress-NCP government was in power.”

“At that time, the price of the plot had escalated from Rs 22 crore to Rs 349 crore, and where was the need to buy the land at such a high price,” he further said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 07:00 AM IST