Mumbai: Opposition firm on not imposing property tax for BMC tenants

Advertisement

A few weeks after the Opposition had opposed a proposal to collect property tax from tenants living on BMC-owned properties, they plan to stick to their stand and turn down the proposal if tabled again before the standing committee meeting on Wednesday.

On July 28, senior Congress corporator and leader of the Opposition Ravi Raja had questioned the civic body’s decision to levy property tax on tenants living on civic land without taking an approval from the committee. Raja said that the tax rates were implemented directly after passing a normal circular and demanded a written explanation from the BMC.

According to the BMC, the monthly rent of each flat varies from Rs 300 to Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500, depending on the size. The property tax rate will be an annual one-time payment that would be calculated on the ready-reckoner rates. “The rent paid by tenants is very less and as per the act we cannot increase it. The property tax will be a one-time payment every year that will be used to carry out redevelopment of these buildings,” said a senior BMC official.

Meanwhile, Raja said that the move will not be supported by the committee and have appealed to the ruling Sena to oppose it as well.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 11:21 PM IST