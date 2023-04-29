Mumbai: Opposing inter-caste marriage, 79-year-old attempts to kill wife, daughter; arrested

Representative | Pixabay

The Versova police arrested a 79-year-old man for allegedly using a hammer and knife to attack his wife and daughter.

The accused was allegedly upset about his daughter's marriage plans and lost his cool after the ring ceremony went ahead despite his protests, according to the police.

The accused has been identified as Prabhakar Kadya Shetty, a retired doctor who lives with his wife Geeta, 48, and daughter Pranita, 38, at the Chetna building, Saat Rasta, Andheri (West).

Shetty had objected to his daughter's marriage plans

According to the police, Shetty had objected to Pranita's planned marriage on April 30 to a person of a different caste.

Shetty fought frequently with his wife and daughter over the marriage, according to the police, and his family did not include Shetty's name on the marriage invitation card.

Gita was sound asleep in their bedroom at 3.30 am when Shetty hit her on the head with a hammer. He then started using a rope to strangle her.

He also injured her neck and chest with a knife, the police claim. Pranita, who was dozing in the hallway, was awakened by the noise. She went into the bedroom, and Shetty attacked her with a knife.

Despite their wounds, the mother and daughter eventually subdued Shetty and bound his hands. The senior citizen was eventually arrested under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code after they told the neighbours about the assault, and the two women were taken to Kokilaben hospital, where they are currently recovering.