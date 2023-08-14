Mumbai: ‘Operation All Out’ Ups The Ante Against Criminals

Representational Image

Mumbai: Ahead of Independence Day, the Mumbai police conducted ‘Operation All Out’ against anti-social elements, including absconders, drug peddlers and history-sheeters. The action, which also targeted erring motorists, was taken on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday

As part of a major combing operation, 1,640 history-sheeters were examined by the team. Of them, 355 were found to be involved in new crimes – who were then arrested and penalised as per the applicable provisions.

Similarly, 350 criminals, who have been previously charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, were examined. Of them, 101 were apprehended after being found guilty of consumption or possession of illegal narcotics. Around 347 offenders with a history of theft-related crimes were inspected and 62 of them were held for committing similar crimes again.

30 booked for possession of illegal weapons

Also, 46 fugitives, who had been externed, were found by the police and preventive actions were taken against them. Four absconders were successfully nabbed, too. Furthermore, 30 others were booked for possession of illegal weapons while 73 people were penalised for violating various sections of the Maharashtra Police Act. The police also fanned out in the city to inspect 933 suspicious and sensitive establishments, including hotels, lodges and musafirkhanas. The action saw the closure of 20 illegal businesses.

Cops along with their traffic counterparts organised nakabandis at 116 prime places across the city. A total of 7,768 motorists were inspected. Of them, 2,515 vehicles were penalised for various traffic violations like drunk or rash driving and jumping signals.

